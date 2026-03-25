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Canada Denounces Israeli Plans to Seize Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Canada has voiced strong opposition to reported Israeli intentions to take control of areas in southern Lebanon, urging restraint and respect for national sovereignty, according to reports.
In an official statement, Canadian authorities stressed the importance of preserving Lebanon’s territorial integrity while also calling for an end to escalating violence in the region.
“Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated. Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must cease and they must disarm,”
The statement further emphasized Canada’s support for Lebanon and its population, while appealing to all sides involved in the conflict to prioritize civilian safety and adhere to international legal standards.
“We urge all parties to protect civilians, refrain from attacks on infrastructure, health workers and peacekeepers and act in accordance with international law.”
These remarks follow circulating reports indicating that Israel may be considering the occupation of frontline villages in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to counter ongoing rocket attacks.
The situation has intensified in recent weeks, with Hezbollah launching repeated rocket barrages into Israeli territory since early March. The group has framed these actions as a response to continued Israeli operations in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024, as well as the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike earlier this year.
In an official statement, Canadian authorities stressed the importance of preserving Lebanon’s territorial integrity while also calling for an end to escalating violence in the region.
“Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must not be violated. Hezbollah’s attacks on Israel must cease and they must disarm,”
The statement further emphasized Canada’s support for Lebanon and its population, while appealing to all sides involved in the conflict to prioritize civilian safety and adhere to international legal standards.
“We urge all parties to protect civilians, refrain from attacks on infrastructure, health workers and peacekeepers and act in accordance with international law.”
These remarks follow circulating reports indicating that Israel may be considering the occupation of frontline villages in southern Lebanon as part of efforts to counter ongoing rocket attacks.
The situation has intensified in recent weeks, with Hezbollah launching repeated rocket barrages into Israeli territory since early March. The group has framed these actions as a response to continued Israeli operations in Lebanon, despite a ceasefire agreement that had been in place since November 2024, as well as the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US-Israeli airstrike earlier this year.
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