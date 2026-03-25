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Fuel Tank at Kuwait Airport Targeted in Drone Attack
(MENAFN) A drone struck a fuel tank at Kuwait International Airport Wednesday, igniting a fire at the facility, the country's civil aviation authority confirmed.
Abdullah al-Rajhi, spokesman for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said in a statement posted on X that preliminary assessments indicate the damage is confined to material losses, with no casualties reported.
Emergency protocols were activated immediately following the strike, with firefighting teams and response agencies rapidly deployed to bring the blaze under control, the authority added.
The attack is the latest in a widening pattern of regional strikes that has accelerated since the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran has since answered with successive waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf nations where American military forces are based — with Kuwait now emerging as the latest target in an increasingly volatile theater of conflict.
Abdullah al-Rajhi, spokesman for the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, said in a statement posted on X that preliminary assessments indicate the damage is confined to material losses, with no casualties reported.
Emergency protocols were activated immediately following the strike, with firefighting teams and response agencies rapidly deployed to bring the blaze under control, the authority added.
The attack is the latest in a widening pattern of regional strikes that has accelerated since the US and Israel launched an offensive against Iran on February 28. Tehran has since answered with successive waves of drone and missile strikes against Israel and Gulf nations where American military forces are based — with Kuwait now emerging as the latest target in an increasingly volatile theater of conflict.
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