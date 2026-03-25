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Hezbollah Says It Targeted Israeli Tank, Helicopter
(MENAFN) Hezbollah unleashed a sweeping wave of coordinated attacks against Israeli military targets Wednesday, striking a tank, intercepting a rescue helicopter, and launching drone and rocket assaults on multiple bases across northern Israel and southern Lebanon.
In a series of statements, the group said it first struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile in the southern Lebanese border town of Qouzah. When a military helicopter moved in to evacuate casualties from the strike site, Hezbollah said it engaged the aircraft and forced it to abort the landing and withdraw.
The offensive did not stop there. Hezbollah separately said it deployed a drone swarm against Israeli troops stationed at the Shomera barracks in northern Israel, before launching a rocket volley at an Israeli command headquarters near the Yiftah military barracks. In a further escalation, the group said it also fired rockets at the Israeli army's Northern Command headquarters at the Dado base, located north of the city of Safed.
The strikes mark the latest chapter in a conflict that ignited after an Iran-backed Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, prompting Israel to respond with sustained airstrikes and a ground offensive into southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities report the Israeli campaign has since killed at least 1,039 people and wounded 2,876 others.
The violence in Lebanon is unfolding in parallel with a broader regional conflagration. A joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, underway since February 28, has killed more than 1,340 people. Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, stating the strikes are directed at "US military assets."
In a series of statements, the group said it first struck an Israeli Merkava tank with a guided missile in the southern Lebanese border town of Qouzah. When a military helicopter moved in to evacuate casualties from the strike site, Hezbollah said it engaged the aircraft and forced it to abort the landing and withdraw.
The offensive did not stop there. Hezbollah separately said it deployed a drone swarm against Israeli troops stationed at the Shomera barracks in northern Israel, before launching a rocket volley at an Israeli command headquarters near the Yiftah military barracks. In a further escalation, the group said it also fired rockets at the Israeli army's Northern Command headquarters at the Dado base, located north of the city of Safed.
The strikes mark the latest chapter in a conflict that ignited after an Iran-backed Hezbollah cross-border attack on March 2, prompting Israel to respond with sustained airstrikes and a ground offensive into southern Lebanon. Lebanese authorities report the Israeli campaign has since killed at least 1,039 people and wounded 2,876 others.
The violence in Lebanon is unfolding in parallel with a broader regional conflagration. A joint US-Israeli offensive against Iran, underway since February 28, has killed more than 1,340 people. Tehran has retaliated with waves of drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states, stating the strikes are directed at "US military assets."
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