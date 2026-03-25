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Two Palestinians Killed in Israeli Drone Strike on Gaza Refugee Camp
(MENAFN) Two Palestinians were killed early Wednesday when an Israeli drone struck the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, in the latest breach of an active ceasefire agreement, medical sources told media.
No further casualty figures have been released at this time.
The strike is far from an isolated incident. Israeli forces have committed daily ceasefire violations since the truce took effect on October 10 — a relentless pattern that has, according to Health Ministry data through March 18, claimed 677 Palestinian lives and left 1,813 others wounded.
The bloodshed compounds an already catastrophic humanitarian toll. Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 172,000 others injured, while an estimated 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.
No further casualty figures have been released at this time.
The strike is far from an isolated incident. Israeli forces have committed daily ceasefire violations since the truce took effect on October 10 — a relentless pattern that has, according to Health Ministry data through March 18, claimed 677 Palestinian lives and left 1,813 others wounded.
The bloodshed compounds an already catastrophic humanitarian toll. Since Israel launched its war on Gaza in October 2023, more than 72,000 Palestinians have been killed and approximately 172,000 others injured, while an estimated 90% of the territory's civilian infrastructure has been reduced to rubble.
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