Chaitra Navratri: Vaishno Devi Sees Huge Rush, 2.4 Lakh Devotees

The holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi on Wednesday witnessed a huge rush of devotees, as the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival continues to attract devotees from across the country.

According to official sources, 2.4 lakh devotees have already paid obeisance during the initial days of Navratri, and the inflow remains steady with a continuous movement of pilgrims along the track from Katra to the Bhawan.

Enhanced Security and Crowd Management

Authorities earlier had to regulate registrations due to the unprecedented rush; however, the yatra is presently proceeding smoothly under strict crowd management and security arrangements. Adequate deployment of security personnel, medical teams, and support staff has been ensured to facilitate a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage.

Registration Restored After Brief Suspension

Officials have advised devotees to undertake the journey only after proper registration and to strictly follow all guidelines issued by the administration. The registration for the pilgrimage to the holy shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji was temporarily suspended on the eve of March 21 due to a heavy inflow of devotees during the Navratri festival, but resumed by 4 AM on March 22.

Authorities had suspended the registration process as a precautionary measure to manage the large crowd and ensure the safety and smooth movement of pilgrims. With the situation improving and better crowd management in place, registration has now been restored.

Pilgrimage Continues with High Spirits

With Navratri being an auspicious period for the pilgrimage, the footfall is expected to increase further in the coming days. The Trikuta hills continue to resonate with chants of "Jai Mata Di" as the yatra remains in full swing.

The large turnout reflects strong faith among devotees during Navratri, with numbers expected to increase further in the coming days. The surge in footfall comes in the wake of the ongoing Chaitra Navratri festival, hence drawing thousands of devotees from across the country to seek the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji.

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