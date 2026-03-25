3 Batters Delhi Capitals Could Sign To Replace Ben Duckett In IPL 2026

Delhi Capitals face a setback as Ben Duckett pulls out of IPL 2026. With KL Rahul set to open, the franchise must decide between aggressive options like Jamie Smith, Shai Hope, or Jonny Bairstow.

Jamie Smith stands out as one of the most destructive batters available. The English youngster's omission from the mega auction surprised many, given his ability to attack all types of bowling. Since last year, he has maintained a strike rate of 179 while averaging 28 in the shorter format.

Smith could provide the aggressive edge alongside Rahul, but Delhi may hesitate after recent disappointments with English recruits. Having been stung twice before, the franchise might be cautious about investing in another.

Shai Hope offers a different profile. The West Indies batter has transformed his T20 game in recent years, scoring over 2,100 runs since last year at an average of 36.58. His record includes three centuries and 13 half centuries, highlighting his ability to build big innings.

However, his strike rate of 129 raises concerns about tempo. While Hope's reliability is appealing, Delhi may worry about losing early momentum. His connection to Pretoria Capitals, the franchise's sister team in SA20, could work in his favour.

Jonny Bairstow brings both explosiveness and experience. The England star has played 52 IPL matches, scoring 1,674 runs at an average of 34.87 and a strike rate of 146. His stint with Mumbai Indians last season saw him hammer 85 runs at a strike rate of 184.78.

Bairstow's proven ability to dominate attacks makes him a strong candidate. He could complement Rahul effectively, offering Delhi a seasoned opener who thrives under pressure.