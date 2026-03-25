Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 Roars At Box Office, Eyes ₹1000 Cr Milestone

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 is roaring at the box office, completing six days with phenomenal collections. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film is now racing towards the ₹1000 crore worldwide milestone.

Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' is not just a hit in India; it's doing brilliantly worldwide too. After a packed opening weekend, everyone expects this Aditya Dhar directorial to have another fantastic week ahead.

'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' passed the crucial Monday test with flying colours and has tightened its grip on the global box office. This spy thriller released on March 19 and became the fastest Hindi film to enter the ₹300 crore and ₹400 crore clubs within just four days. It has even left behind Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2'.

'Dhurandhar 2' is ready to enter the ₹1000 crore club at the worldwide box office. According to sacnilk, the film crossed the ₹900 crore mark on its sixth day. This is a huge achievement for the film, especially on a working day. Trade analysts believe the movie will enter the ₹1000 crore club by Wednesday.

Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar 2' did a business of ₹56.55 crore on its sixth day. Its net collection in India has now reached ₹575.67 crore. Talking about its gross collection, that figure has touched ₹687.43 crore. The film has so far earned ₹231.57 crore overseas. The movie's total worldwide collection now stands at a massive ₹919 crore.

'Dhurandhar 2' opened in theatres with record-breaking paid previews and a huge first-day collection. After an opening of ₹102.55 crore, it earned a solid ₹80.72 crore on the second day. The film collected ₹113 crore on the third day and ₹114.85 crore on the fourth. It then earned ₹65 crore on day five and ₹56.55 crore on day six, taking its total collection to ₹575.67 crore.

'Dhurandhar 2' also features R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and many new faces. It is a sequel to the December 2025 film 'Dhurandhar'. The movie continues the story of Ranveer Singh's character, Hamza Ali Mazari, and reveals his past as Jaskirat Singh Rangi before he became an Indian spy in Pakistan. The film shows how Hamza kills Akshay Khanna's character, Rahman Dakait, from the first part. It also shows how he successfully dismantles the mafia gang and the terrorism targeting India.