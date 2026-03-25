Tamil Nadu CEO To Launch Election Handbook, Address Media Workshop

The Chief Electoral Officer of Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, is set to be the chief guest at the release of the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election Handbook 2026, curated by the Press Information Bureau, Chennai. The event will be followed by a Media Orientation workshop aimed at equipping journalists with essential insights for the upcoming election process.

CEO Urges Media to Combat Misinformation

Earlier, in her speech, Patnaik addressed the media, emphasizing the Election Commission's efforts to ensure a smooth election process in Tamil Nadu. She appealed to the media to increase awareness and support the Election Commission in providing accurate information to the public. She highlighted the challenges of misinformation in the current age of AI and rapidly spreading news. She said, "With AI and the explosion of new information, people don't know what is correct news and what is not," and urged the media to help by reporting any misinformation so the Election Commission can take necessary actions. Patnaik also stressed the vital role of the media as one of the 28 stakeholders in the election process, calling it a key partner in maintaining transparency and fairness during the elections.

Appeal for High Voter Turnout

Patnaik urged voters to actively participate in the democratic process, stating, "This is a request to all the voters to come forward and participate in the democratic process of voting. As per instructions, we have ensured that all polling booths have all the facilities and make voting a pleasant experience for all."

Election Schedule and Key Contenders

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with counting scheduled for May 4. The current tenure of the 234-member state assembly ends on May 10.

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes Congress, DMDK, and other parties. Looking to unseat the ruling alliance are the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with BJP and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. (ANI)

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