'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Won't Face Charges In Neighbour Altercation

'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson won't face criminal charges following a widely publicised altercation with a neighbour, as Tennessee police determined he was acting in self-defence. Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin said, "After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson's actions were found to be in self-defense."

Investigation Concludes, Case Closed

Pepin added that Ritchson declined to pursue any charges of his own against the neighbour, who admitted that he instigated the physical contact. "Although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered, Mr. Ritchson declined to pursue charges. With the agreement of the District Attorney's Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken," according to Pepin.

Initial Reports vs. New Evidence

TMZ broke the story over the weekend by releasing a video showing an altercation between Alan Ritchson and his neighbour, Taylor. The edited footage initially depicted Taylor on the ground with Ritchson striking him multiple times. However, new footage, including clips from Ritchson's body cam, has since emerged, offering a clearer context. These additional videos reveal that Taylor had rushed into the street to confront Ritchson and initiated the attack.

On the Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ritchson recently shot for back to back movies in Australia and New Zealand. He recently starred in Netflix's War Machine, which just debuted on the streamer, for filmmaker Patrick Hughes. They reunited Down Under for a project inspired by the life of Navy SEAL Mike Thornton, which was recently filmed. (ANI)

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