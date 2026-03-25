Ghaziabad Shocker: Man Shoots Wife, Friend Over Affair As 7-Year-Old Son Watches

A 38-year-old man allegedly gunned down his wife and a close friend inside his home in Ghaziabad's Tronica City, after discovering their alleged affair. According to police, the accused, Rashid, came to know that his wife Shabnam and his longtime friend and colleague Faheem had been in a relationship for over two years and that Shabnam was planning to leave him.

Rashid allegedly invited Faheem over for dinner on Monday evening. The trio shared a meal and even smoked together before the crime. Police said the couple's seven-year-old son witnessed the killing. The child reportedly told police that Rashid retrieved a gun from an almirah in the bedroom, shot Faheem first, and then his wife, killing both with shots to the head at close range.

Rashid is said to have looked at his son and said,“ab sab thik ho jayega” (now everything will be fine), before fleeing the scene.

Neighbours rushed the victims to a nearby hospital, where they were declared dead. Their bodies have been sent for postmortem, with reports still awaited.

Police have registered a case against Rashid under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, based on a complaint filed by Faheem's father. Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the accused, who remains absconding. Authorities are also attempting to recover the weapon and determine how Rashid acquired it.

Investigations have revealed that both Rashid and Faheem had criminal histories. Faheem had been booked in several cases, including attempt to murder, theft, and Arms Act violations, while Rashid had previously been arrested in a theft case in 2023.

DCP (rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari confirmed that both victims suffered fatal gunshot wounds to the head.

The couple, married for several years, had seven children aged between 1.5 and 20 years. Family members and neighbours told police that tensions had been simmering for months, particularly after Rashid discovered the alleged affair around the time of their eldest son's wedding six months ago. Despite repeated objections, the relationship reportedly continued, fuelling frequent disputes.

Police also revealed that Shabnam had been seeking a divorce and intended to sell the house, which was in her name.

About a week before the killings, Rashid and Faheem had already clashed over the issue. On the night of the crime, believing his children had gone to bed, Rashid allegedly confronted the two once again, with a pistol he had already hidden inside the house.

As the argument escalated, the couple's young son, who had been watching television, walked into the room, only to witness the horrifying act.