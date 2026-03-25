Russian Drone Strike Hits Lviv, 22 Injured | Ukraine Under Attack | War News | World A Russian drone attack has struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, leaving 22 people injured and causing significant damage to infrastructure. Officials reported that multiple drones targeted residential and key areas, marking a serious escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War. Emergency services rushed to the scene as residents faced panic and destruction. 0:00 - 22 Injured in Drone Strike Amid Escalating Tensions 1:05 - Eyewitness Accounts Emerge Following Lviv Attack 2:06 - Firefighter Teams on Site

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.