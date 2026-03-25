BJP's Nitin Nabin Visits Dakshineswar Temple To Kickstart WB Visit

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday visited the historic Dakshineswar Kali Temple in Kolkata to offer prayers and seek blessings as part of his two-day organisational visit to West Bengal.

The visit to the iconic shrine marks the commencement of the second day of his state tour, aimed at reviewing the party's preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections.

Reviewing Poll Preparedness in West Bengal

Nitin Nabin's visit to West Bengal is a part of the party's intensified preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections. During his visit, he is scheduled to participate in a series of key organisational meetings. These meetings focus on strengthening the party's grassroots structure, reviewing ongoing activities, and streamlining coordination among party workers.

He held crucial discussions with members of the state's core group leadership to assess the current political landscape and chalk out strategies for the elections. Sources indicate that the meetings include detailed deliberations on candidate selection, campaign planning, and outreach initiatives aimed at expanding the party's base in the state.

The visit is being seen as significant in the BJP's broader effort to consolidate its position in West Bengal and gear up for a high-stakes electoral contest.

Election Schedule

The West Bengal Assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

BJP's Central Election Committee Meeting

Earlier on March 19, Nabin led a meeting of the Central Election Committee (CEC) at the party headquarters in the National Capital. Senior leaders of the party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Bhupender Yadav, Mansukh L Mandaviya, MoS Sarbananda Sonowal, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, BS Yediyurappa, Shobha Karandlaje, Sadananda Master M, Baijayant Panda, Shantanu Thakur, Aparajita Sarangi, and other senior leaders were in attendance.

The CEC meeting focused on a discussion over candidates and the number of seats to be contested in the poll-bound states of Assam, Keralam, West Bengal and Puducherry. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)