Govt Dismisses Rumors On LPG Refill Booking, Says Timelines Unchanged

Clarification on LPG Refill Booking Timelines

The Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has clarified on Wednesday that circulating news reports about a change in LPG refill booking timelines are false. The Ministry reiterated that the existing refill booking timelines "remain unchanged and continue to be".

"It has come to the notice of the Government that certain news reports and social media posts are claiming revised LPG refill booking timelines--45 days for PMUY connections, 25 days for non-PMUY single bottle connections, and 35 days for non-PMUY double bottle connections. It is clarified that no such changes have been made. The existing refill booking timelines remain unchanged and continue to be," the Ministry said in a statement. The existing timelines by the government are: 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, irrespective of connection type.

Government Assures Sufficient Fuel Supply

The Ministry also stated that, "Citizens are advised not to believe or circulate such misinformation and to avoid unnecessary or panic booking of LPG refills. It is reiterated that adequate LPG stocks are available in the country, and there is no cause for concern."

Earlier on Tuesday, a senior official confirmed that the country has sufficient stocks available with sufficient supply of petrol and diesel. Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial Briefing on Recent Developments in West Asia, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, stated that all refineries currently operate at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. "All the refineries are operating at high capacity with adequate crude inventories. We have sufficient stock of petrol and diesel. The domestic production of LPG has been stepped up in the refineries," she said.

Sharma addressed reports of supply disruptions that emerged following localized incidents of misinformation. She mentioned that some cases of rumour mongering came to the notice of the ministry yesterday, leading to observed panic buying in certain areas. She clarified that oil marketing companies and state officials already issued the necessary clarifications to the public.

"In this regard, I request the citizens to not trust rumours and avoid panic buying. We have more than 1 lakh retail outlets and there is normal operation on all the retail outlets," she said.

Push for Piped Natural Gas (PNG) Connections

The briefing also highlighted a push for expanding Piped Natural Gas (PNG) connections. Sharma informed that the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) "issued an order and has directed all the CGD entities to provide PNG connections to residential schools, colleges, hostels, community kitchens, Anganwadi kitchens, etc. within 5 days, wherever pipeline infrastructure is available in near vicinity."

Sharma noted that about 7,500 domestic and commercial connections were provided yesterday alone across 110 geographical areas. She reminded the public that approximately "60 lakh such households where PNG connection can be provided. And all these people have been requested and appealed to take PNG connection as soon as possible."

LPG Sector Developments

Regarding the LPG sector, Sharma acknowledged that the geopolitical situation affected supply, but confirmed that several cargoes were already lined up. She stated that "no dry out has been reported at the LPG distributorships also. Although yesterday we also observed some panic booking, but the deliveries were normal".

On March 21, the government increased the allocation of commercial LPG to approximately "50%" of the requirement. This move prioritized essential sectors, including "restaurants, dhabas, hotels, industrial canteens, food processing industry, dairy, subsidized canteens and outlets run by the state government, and local bodies for food, community kitchens and migrant labour."

Sharma also highlighted that under the Ujjwala scheme, 11 lakh connections were provided to migrant labourers, with 20,000 small 5 kg cylinders distributed yesterday alone.

Enforcement Actions to Maintain Market Stability

To maintain market stability, the Centre has requested state governments to increase enforcement against illegal activities. "In about 32 states, a control room and a district level monitoring committee has been set up. Under the enforcement action, about 3,400 raids have taken place yesterday and about 1,000 cylinders have been seized. Raids were carried out in Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana," she said.

Apart from this, the secretary also disclosed that the team of oil marketing companies was also active and about 1,500 surprise inspections had taken place. "Till yesterday, about 642 FIRs have been filed and 155 people have been arrested. OMCs have also issued a show-cause notice to about 250 distributors and some have been suspended," she said.

Sharma concluded by stating, "Finally, I would like to reiterate my point and request everyone not to believe in rumours. There are sufficient stocks available. There is sufficient supply of petrol and diesel." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)