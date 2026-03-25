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Delhi Assembly Targeted In Bomb Threat Email Again, Second Threat In As Many Days - What We Know So Far

Delhi Assembly Targeted In Bomb Threat Email Again, Second Threat In As Many Days - What We Know So Far


2026-03-25 03:06:55
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday was named in a bomb threat mail, reported news agency PTI.

Wednesday's threat comes a day after a similar threat mail was sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta, threatening to blow up the assembly premises and the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

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Live Mint

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