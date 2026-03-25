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Delhi Assembly Targeted In Bomb Threat Email Again, Second Threat In As Many Days - What We Know So Far
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi Assembly on Wednesday was named in a bomb threat mail, reported news agency PTI.
Wednesday's threat comes a day after a similar threat mail was sent to Speaker Vijender Gupta, threatening to blow up the assembly premises and the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)
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