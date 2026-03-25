Nazhand Set For First FNC Test Against Argentina's Staropoli

The fight will take place in the 77-kilogram division and has been described by organizers as one of the most exciting and dangerous matchups on the card. It will mark Nazhand's first appearance under the FNC banner.

The Afghan fighter enters the cage with an impressive record of 10 wins in 12 professional fights, including four straight victories. He is aiming to prove himself at a higher level and strengthen his place among rising MMA contenders.

His opponent, Staropoli, brings deep international experience with 13 wins and 7 losses. The Argentine has previously competed in both the UFC and PFL, making him a serious test for Nazhand.

Nazhand's most recent performance came in a dramatic fight against a Tajik opponent, where he battled through injury and secured victory with a kimura submission, further boosting his reputation as a resilient and dangerous competitor.

FNC has emerged in recent years as one of Europe's growing MMA promotions, attracting fighters from across the world and providing a platform for new talent to break through.

For Afghan athletes, international success in combat sports has become increasingly important, especially as many continue to face serious challenges inside Afghanistan, offering rare global visibility and a source of pride for supporters back home.

The Nazhand-Staropoli bout could be a defining moment for both fighters, with the result likely to shape the next stage of their professional careers.