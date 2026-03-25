Iran Says Non-Hostile Ships Can Cross Hormuz With Coordination

According to a note sent to the United Nations Security Council and the International Maritime Organization, vessels not involved in hostile actions against Iran would be granted safe passage through the strategic waterway.

Iran also made clear that ships and equipment linked to the United States, Israel, or other parties involved in the conflict would not qualify for that access.

The statement comes as the war involving Iran, the United States and Israel continues to disrupt shipping through Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy corridors. Around one-fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas trade normally moves through the strait.

Recent fighting and threats to maritime traffic have sharply reduced tanker movements, raising concerns over global fuel supplies and shipping delays. Some vessels have remained stranded or rerouted as insurers and shipping companies reassess risks in the Gulf.

The Strait of Hormuz has long been a flashpoint during regional crises because it links Gulf energy producers to international markets and is vital for oil- and gas-importing countries in Asia and beyond.

International bodies and major powers have repeatedly warned against any action that could obstruct lawful transit through the waterway, saying disruption there poses a direct threat to global trade and energy security.

Iran's latest message signals a limited opening for commercial navigation, but with the conflict still active, uncertainty over safe passage through Hormuz remains high.