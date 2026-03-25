When Missiles Aren't Enough, America Still Calls Its Marines

MENAFN - Asia Times) Not many years ago, Marine Corps strategists and the Commandant declared that long-range precision weapons and ubiquitous satellite surveillance had made amphibious operations too risky, if not obsolete.

Any amphibious fleet, the argument went, would be spotted and sunk.

The future of the Marine Corps, laid out in a scheme known as Force Design 2030 (FD-2030), would be small“sensor-missile” teams operating on remote islands and coastal areas, focused primarily on the Chinese threat.

New Littoral Combat Regiments would operate in that slice of geography where sea meets land - when more concentrated force was needed.

To fund FD-2030, the Marine Corps gutted - or“divested,” in the preferred whiz-kid jargon - perfectly capable hardware and Marines rather than adding the new mission to the existing force structure and daring Congress not to fund it.

The Commandant also signaled to the Navy that it really needn't try too hard to deliver even the minimum number of amphibious ships it had pledged. Navy brass gladly obliged. The Tom Cruise character in the Top Gun films, tellingly, is a fighter pilot, not an amphib skipper. That tells you everything.

Fortunately, enough of the“old” Marine Corps still exists, along with enough functioning amphibious ships.