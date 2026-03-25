BIXOLON Brings High-Performance POS, Mobile And Labelling Solutions To Food & Drink Expo 2026

MENAFN - Pressat) Food & Drink Expo – (13–15.04.2026, Birmingham, UK) BIXOLON Europe GmbH, a subsidiary of BIXOLON the global manufacturer of advanced Receipt, Label and Mobile printers, will be exhibiting on stand C149 at Food & Drink Expo 2026, where the company will present its comprehensive portfolio of printing solutions designed to support the fast-paced requirements of food production, hospitality and retail environments. Visitors to the stand will be able to explore its range of linerless, POS, Mobile, Desktop Label, Industrial, and Kiosk printing technologies engineered to improve efficiency, reduce waste, and streamline operations.

POS and Kiosk Printing – To support front-of-house and self-service environments, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its versatile POS receipt printer range including the SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80 mm) feature rich receipt printer and SRP-275III 3-inch (80 mm) dot-matrix kitchen printers. Alongside the SRP-Q300 3-inch (80 mm), and SRP-Q200 2-inch (58 mm) cube printers which deliver reliable, high-speed receipt and ticket printing for hospitality and retail applications. Complementing these solutions will be the SRP-S200 2-inch (58 mm) and SRP-S300II 3-inch (80 mm) linerless-capable printers, offering waste-reducing label production ideal for food labelling and order management. For unattended and self-ordering applications, the BK5-31 3inch (80 mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (58 mm) kiosk printer mechanisms provide compact, dependable printing designed for integration into a wide range of self-service systems.

Mobile Printing – Designed for flexible and on-demand operations, BIXOLON will showcase its robust mobile printing lineup, including the XM7-20 2-inch (58 mm), XM7-30 3-inch (80 mm) and XM7-40 4-inch (112 mm) mobile label printers, built for high durability, fast data processing, and seamless wireless connectivity. Also on display will be the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58 mm), a lightweight and ergonomic mobile receipt printer widely used for queue-busting, table-side ordering, and delivery applications. These solutions enable staff to print labels and receipts wherever needed, improving workflow efficiency across food preparation, service, and logistics tasks.

Label Printing – For back-of-house labelling and high-volume production, BIXOLON will present its XQ-840II 4-inch (118mm) stand-alone tablet-integrated label printer and the cost-effective XD3-40 4-inch (118 mm) series desktop label printers, offering reliable performance in compact footprints suited to food labelling, traceability, and inventory management. For more demanding environments, the XT5-40 and XT3-40 4-inch (114 mm) industrial printers provide durable construction, high-speed output, and the capability to handle continuous, high-volume labelling requirements common in food manufacturing and distribution.

“Food and Drink Expo provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how reliable and efficient printing technology can enhance productivity, accuracy, and sustainability across food and hospitality operations,” cites Paul Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“From linerless labelling that reduces waste to mobile and kiosk solutions that streamline service, our portfolio is designed to help businesses adapt to evolving operational demands while maintaining speed and quality.”

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About BIXOLON

BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the 10th consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.

For more information contact:

Jada Kim

General Manager, Global Marketing

BIXOLON Co., Ltd.

[email protected]

Tel: +82-31-218-5500



Annette Carr

Senior European Marketing Manager

BIXOLON Europe GmbH

[email protected]

Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0



Liz Crouch

Marketing Manager

BIXOLON America Inc.

[email protected]

Tel: + 1 858 764 4582

