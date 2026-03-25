BIXOLON Brings High-Performance POS, Mobile And Labelling Solutions To Food & Drink Expo 2026
POS and Kiosk Printing – To support front-of-house and self-service environments, BIXOLON will be demonstrating its versatile POS receipt printer range including the SRP-350plusV 3-inch (80 mm) feature rich receipt printer and SRP-275III 3-inch (80 mm) dot-matrix kitchen printers. Alongside the SRP-Q300 3-inch (80 mm), and SRP-Q200 2-inch (58 mm) cube printers which deliver reliable, high-speed receipt and ticket printing for hospitality and retail applications. Complementing these solutions will be the SRP-S200 2-inch (58 mm) and SRP-S300II 3-inch (80 mm) linerless-capable printers, offering waste-reducing label production ideal for food labelling and order management. For unattended and self-ordering applications, the BK5-31 3inch (80 mm) and BK3-21 2-inch (58 mm) kiosk printer mechanisms provide compact, dependable printing designed for integration into a wide range of self-service systems.
Mobile Printing – Designed for flexible and on-demand operations, BIXOLON will showcase its robust mobile printing lineup, including the XM7-20 2-inch (58 mm), XM7-30 3-inch (80 mm) and XM7-40 4-inch (112 mm) mobile label printers, built for high durability, fast data processing, and seamless wireless connectivity. Also on display will be the SPP-R200III 2-inch (58 mm), a lightweight and ergonomic mobile receipt printer widely used for queue-busting, table-side ordering, and delivery applications. These solutions enable staff to print labels and receipts wherever needed, improving workflow efficiency across food preparation, service, and logistics tasks.
Label Printing – For back-of-house labelling and high-volume production, BIXOLON will present its XQ-840II 4-inch (118mm) stand-alone tablet-integrated label printer and the cost-effective XD3-40 4-inch (118 mm) series desktop label printers, offering reliable performance in compact footprints suited to food labelling, traceability, and inventory management. For more demanding environments, the XT5-40 and XT3-40 4-inch (114 mm) industrial printers provide durable construction, high-speed output, and the capability to handle continuous, high-volume labelling requirements common in food manufacturing and distribution.
“Food and Drink Expo provides an excellent opportunity to demonstrate how reliable and efficient printing technology can enhance productivity, accuracy, and sustainability across food and hospitality operations,” cites Paul Kim, Managing Director, BIXOLON Europe GmbH.“From linerless labelling that reduces waste to mobile and kiosk solutions that streamline service, our portfolio is designed to help businesses adapt to evolving operational demands while maintaining speed and quality.”
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About BIXOLON
BIXOLON is a leading global manufacturer of innovative, advanced printing technologies including point-of-sale receipt, label, Auto ID and mobile printers for a wide range of environments. Millions of BIXOLON printers are used today in retail, hospitality, healthcare, banking, ticketing, post/parcel, warehousing and other transaction-intensive industries. In 2023, for the 10th consecutive year BIXOLON was named global mobile receipt printer market leader by Japanese research company Chunichisha.
For more information contact:
Jada Kim
General Manager, Global Marketing
BIXOLON Co., Ltd.
[email protected]
Tel: +82-31-218-5500
Annette Carr
Senior European Marketing Manager
BIXOLON Europe GmbH
[email protected]
Tel: +49-211-68-78-54-0
Liz Crouch
Marketing Manager
BIXOLON America Inc.
[email protected]
Tel: + 1 858 764 4582
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