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Weber Shandwick, MSL, Golin Lead In North Anerican SABRE Nominations
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-Omnicom agencies Weber Shandwick and Golin, and Publicis' flagship public relations brand MSL are among the most nominated firms in this year's North American SABRE Awards, which see a record number of different agencies recognized for their Superior Achievement in Branding, Reputation and Engagement.
The finalists for this year's 68 categories are announced today. The winners will be announced at the SABRE Awards ceremony, which takes place once again at New York's magnificent Cipriani 42nd Street on May 5. Tables and tickets for the event can be purchased here.
“Given the volume of entries this year, our judges -industry leaders from both the agency world and the client side of the business-deliberated long and hard to select the honorees,” says PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes, who chaired the jury meetings earlier this this month.“All of those nominated should be extraordinarily proud of their achievement, because the work was more creative, more insight-driven, and more impactful than ever.”
There are 16 finalists from Weber Shandwick, including its 3pm and dna communications subsidiaries, more than for any other agency. MSL, including PSOne, has 14 shortlisted campaigns, while Golin, including Brooklyn Brothers, has 13. Other agencies with double digit nominations are Zeno Group-part of DJE Holdings-with 11 and independent healthcare specialist Real Chemistry (including 21Grams) with 10.
Plenty of other agencies racked up multiple nominees including WPP's Buson (nine), west coast independent Bospar (eight), New York-based M Booth (seven), Boston's 360PR (six), and Canada's Craft Public Relations, Porter Novelli, and Praytell with five shortlisted campaigns each.
“There's no disputing the fact that last year was a challenging one financially for the North American PR industry,” says Holmes.“And yet the quality of the work we saw was higher than ever. In particular, we saw brands connecting with their key stakeholders through the wider culture, and we saw work that was more focused than ever on ROI.
“We look forward to welcoming all of our honorees to Cipriani in May to celebrate the profession's resilience and excellence.”
The finalists for this year's 68 categories are announced today. The winners will be announced at the SABRE Awards ceremony, which takes place once again at New York's magnificent Cipriani 42nd Street on May 5. Tables and tickets for the event can be purchased here.
“Given the volume of entries this year, our judges -industry leaders from both the agency world and the client side of the business-deliberated long and hard to select the honorees,” says PRovoke Media founder Paul Holmes, who chaired the jury meetings earlier this this month.“All of those nominated should be extraordinarily proud of their achievement, because the work was more creative, more insight-driven, and more impactful than ever.”
There are 16 finalists from Weber Shandwick, including its 3pm and dna communications subsidiaries, more than for any other agency. MSL, including PSOne, has 14 shortlisted campaigns, while Golin, including Brooklyn Brothers, has 13. Other agencies with double digit nominations are Zeno Group-part of DJE Holdings-with 11 and independent healthcare specialist Real Chemistry (including 21Grams) with 10.
Plenty of other agencies racked up multiple nominees including WPP's Buson (nine), west coast independent Bospar (eight), New York-based M Booth (seven), Boston's 360PR (six), and Canada's Craft Public Relations, Porter Novelli, and Praytell with five shortlisted campaigns each.
“There's no disputing the fact that last year was a challenging one financially for the North American PR industry,” says Holmes.“And yet the quality of the work we saw was higher than ever. In particular, we saw brands connecting with their key stakeholders through the wider culture, and we saw work that was more focused than ever on ROI.
“We look forward to welcoming all of our honorees to Cipriani in May to celebrate the profession's resilience and excellence.”
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