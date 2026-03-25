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US Senator Refuses to Support USD200B Iran War Funding Request
(MENAFN) Senator Bernie Sanders drew a sharp line in the sand Tuesday, declaring he would refuse to back the Trump administration's $200 billion Iran war funding request — and pledging to move legislation that would halt weapons shipments to Israel.
"Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers," Sanders said when asked if he would back the funding request from the Trump administration.
The Vermont independent went further, placing direct blame on Washington for igniting the conflict alongside Israel — now in its fourth week, with more than 1,340 Iranians killed since strikes began February 28.
"The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East," he said.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with a news agency, Sanders turned his fire toward the domestic consequences of the war, warning of deepening financial strain on ordinary Americans already grappling with soaring costs.
"Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned," he said, accusing the administration of failing to prioritize affordability.
The senator also cast doubt on the US-Israel alliance itself, pointing to what he called Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza as grounds for reassessment.
"And whether we want to be working with Israel, which has devastated the people of Gaza, 10% of the people of Gaza are dead or wounded, I'm not quite sure those are the alliances, those are the allies we need to be working with," he added.
Sanders further cautioned that the Iran war would drain "hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars" from a public already struggling with housing, healthcare and food costs — framing the conflict as one with no popular mandate.
"Whether you're Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want," he said.
The war's toll continues to mount on multiple fronts. Iran has answered US and Israeli airstrikes with retaliatory drone and missile attacks striking Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military forces, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage. At least 13 US service members have died since hostilities began. Meanwhile, disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz have rattled global energy markets and snarled international aviation and shipping routes.
"Absolutely not…In fact, we're going to bring a joint resolution of disapproval in a couple of weeks which will stop the 20,000 bombs that are going to Israel and the bulldozers," Sanders said when asked if he would back the funding request from the Trump administration.
The Vermont independent went further, placing direct blame on Washington for igniting the conflict alongside Israel — now in its fourth week, with more than 1,340 Iranians killed since strikes began February 28.
"The United States of America started this war. It launched a mission of a unilateral attack along with Israel…causing massive suffering in the Middle East," he said.
Speaking in a wide-ranging interview with a news agency, Sanders turned his fire toward the domestic consequences of the war, warning of deepening financial strain on ordinary Americans already grappling with soaring costs.
"Gas prices are rising. People are deeply concerned," he said, accusing the administration of failing to prioritize affordability.
The senator also cast doubt on the US-Israel alliance itself, pointing to what he called Israel's genocidal campaign in Gaza as grounds for reassessment.
"And whether we want to be working with Israel, which has devastated the people of Gaza, 10% of the people of Gaza are dead or wounded, I'm not quite sure those are the alliances, those are the allies we need to be working with," he added.
Sanders further cautioned that the Iran war would drain "hundreds and hundreds of billions of dollars" from a public already struggling with housing, healthcare and food costs — framing the conflict as one with no popular mandate.
"Whether you're Republicans or Democrats, this is not a war that the American people want," he said.
The war's toll continues to mount on multiple fronts. Iran has answered US and Israeli airstrikes with retaliatory drone and missile attacks striking Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting American military forces, inflicting casualties and infrastructure damage. At least 13 US service members have died since hostilities began. Meanwhile, disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz have rattled global energy markets and snarled international aviation and shipping routes.
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