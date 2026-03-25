MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Inverite Enters Infrastructure Licensing Agreement with Weritas to Activate Credit Infrastructure Deployment in Kenya

March 25, 2026 3:00 AM EDT | Source: Inverite Insights Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Inverite"), a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals, announces that it has entered into an infrastructure licensing agreement with Weritas Technologies Inc. ("Weritas") to bring its credit infrastructure platform into its first in-market deployment in Kenya.

The deployment represents the first operational activation of Inverite's previously announced Digital Credit Infrastructure (DCI) initiative (see News Release dated October 30, 2025), advancing the Company's strategy into a regulated credit environment. The initiative establishes persistent credit memory systems that convert real-time financial behavior into structured, portable risk intelligence within active lending ecosystems.

Weritas Technologies Inc. builds data-driven and reputation-based credit systems that bridge traditional and emerging digital financial environments. Under the agreement, Weritas plays a central role in activating the Kenya deployment. It aligns capital, data, and in-market relationships to enable Inverite's credit infrastructure to operate within real-world lending environments.

Kenya is the initial deployment market, reflecting its advanced digital financial ecosystem and Weritas' established relationships within the market. This combination enables disciplined entry and execution within a regulated credit environment.

Kenya is widely recognized as one of the most advanced digital financial ecosystems globally, with high levels of mobile money adoption and transaction activity, according to World Bank Global Findex1 data, GSMA industry research2, and Central Bank of Kenya3 reporting. GSMA research identifies Sub Saharan Africa as the global leader in mobile money, with East Africa, including Kenya, representing one of the most mature and widely used markets. These sources highlight the scale, frequency and everyday integration of mobile money across the population. The country also participates in emerging digital asset activity, as reflected in the Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index4. Despite this, access to formal consumer credit remains limited, leaving large segments of the population underserved by traditional systems. This imbalance between widespread digital financial participation and limited access to structured credit highlights a clear opportunity for scalable credit infrastructure.

In this initial deployment, Inverite will implement its credit infrastructure platform within a regulated lending environment, processing financial and repayment data into structured risk intelligence. Weritas will align capital and market access to enable this infrastructure to operate within active lending systems, while licensed credit providers remain responsible for loan origination, servicing, and regulatory compliance.

"Digital financial participation has scaled faster than credit infrastructure in many markets," said Karim Nanji, Chief Executive Officer of Inverite Insights Inc. "Access to credit should reflect behavior, not geography or legacy systems. Our focus is to align real financial behavior with persistent credit intelligence so that responsible borrowers are no longer invisible to the system. By bringing credit memory into a regulated lending environment, we are advancing how disciplined capital and modern risk infrastructure can responsibly expand access to credit."

"Kenya's leadership in digital finance makes it an ideal environment for this initial deployment and a strong entry point into broader emerging market opportunities," said Reshmeen Hooda, Chair of Weritas. "Through this partnership, we are advancing the phased development of infrastructure to support more transparent, data-informed financial systems over time."

The deployment will progress through defined stages, with each phase informing subsequent implementation. Inverite and Weritas will advance the initiative in a disciplined manner, aligned with regulatory requirements, market conditions, and ongoing operational insights.

About Inverite Insights Inc.

Inverite Insights Inc. (CSE: INVR) (OTC Pink: INVRF) (FSE: 2V0) is a Canadian risk infrastructure company specializing in real-time financial data and AI-driven decisioning signals. The Company enables financial institutions to access and apply structured financial intelligence for credit, verification, and risk assessment across a range of lending and financial use cases.

For more information, visit:

About Weritas Technologies

Weritas Technologies is a technology-driven platform focused on enabling scalable, data-informed financial infrastructure. The Company combines capital, data, and reputation-based frameworks to support the development of inclusive and transparent credit systems across global markets.

For more information, visit:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

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Source: Inverite Insights Inc.