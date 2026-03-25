(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Arrow Announces Grant and PDMR Exercise of Stock Options March 25, 2026 3:00 AM EDT | Source: Arrow Exploration Corp. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Arrow Exploration Corp. (AIM: AXL) (TSXV: AXL) (" Arrow " or the " Company "), the high-growth operator with a portfolio of assets across key Colombian hydrocarbon basins, is pleased to announce a stock options grant and exercise of stock options, by certain Directors and Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs). Stock Options Grant The Company has granted 2,881,296 stock options ("Options") to Directors, officers and employees, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan (the "Plan"). The Plan is intended to assist in attracting, retaining, engaging and rewarding directors, officers and employees of the Company, provide additional incentive to these people for their efforts on behalf of the Company, and to align with the enhancement of shareholder value. The Plan was re-approved by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 24 September 2025. Under the Plan, the Company is able to issue Options to a maximum of 10% of the number of issued and outstanding common shares in the Company from time to time. The following PDMRs have been granted the Options listed below:



PDMR Options Granted Total options Held following Grant & Exercise Marshall Abbott 1,292,408 5,615,001 Gage Jull 400,000 4,515,000 Joe McFarlane 400,000 4,515,000 Ravi Sharma 127,778 1,931,667 Grant Carnie 211,111 966,666 Ian Langley 100,000 966,667 Total PDMR Options Granted 2,531,297 18,510,001

The Options granted above have a strike price of CAD 0.375, and vest in thirds on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of grant. The Options expire six months after vesting. Following these grants and the exercises outlined below, the Company has a total of 20,845,001 options issued under the Plan.

In line with previous awards, the Options being granted today are to compensate the recipient for previous awards that have recently lapsed or been exercised meaning that their total interest in shares under option remains approximately constant.

Stock Options Exercise

On March 23 2026 the Company accepted exercising notices from PDMR holders who elected to use a "cashless" exercise of options. Using this method, which is permissible under the terms of the Company's share option plan, as approved as a resolution by shareholders 24 September 2025, the Company pays the option holder the value of the option (volume weighted average trading price less strike price) from cash reserves. Accordingly, no new shares were issued for the option exercise.

A summary of the options exercised is as follows:



Options Exercised Strike Price Volume Weighted

Average Trading Price Gage Jull 900,000 CAD 0.05 CAD 0.408 Joe McFarlane 900,000 CAD 0.05 CAD 0.408 Ravi Sharma 83,334 CAD 0.26 CAD 0.408 Grant Carnie 333,334 CAD 0.26 CAD 0.408 Ian Langley 333,333 CAD 0.33 CAD 0.408 Total 2,550,001





For further Information, contact:

Arrow Exploration

Marshall Abbott, CEO +1 403 651 5995 Joe McFarlane, CFO +1 403 818 1033



Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

James Asensio

George Grainger +44 (0)20 7523 8000 Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)

Jonathan Wright +44 (0)7711 627449 Rupert Holdsworth Hunt





Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)

Leif Powis +44 20 7970 8500 Samuel Merlin

Camarco (Financial PR)

Owen Roberts +44 (0)20 3781 8331 Rebecca Waterworth



About Arrow Exploration Corp.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branches of its 100% owned subsidiary Arrow Exploration Switzerland GmbH) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Pursuant to certain private agreements entered between Arrow and its partner, Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block and has the right to request approval to Ecopetrol S.A. for the assignment of 50% of all rights, interests and obligations under the Tapir Association Contract. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of global pandemics, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Marshall Abbott Reason for the notification Position/status CEO, Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options Price(s) and volume(s)



Name Exercise Price Options Marshall Abbot CAD 0.375 1,292,408 Aggregated information N/A Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Gage Jull Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options Price(s) and volume(s)



Name Exercise Price Options Gage Jull CAD 0.375 400,000 Aggregated information N/A Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Joe McFarlane Reason for the notification Position/status CFO Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options Price(s) and volume(s)

Name Exercise Price Options Joe McFarlane CAD 0.375 400,000 Aggregated information N/A Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ravi Sharma Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options Price(s) and volume(s)

Name Exercise Price Options Ravi Sharma CAD 0.375 127,778 Aggregated information N/A Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Grant Carnie Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options Price(s) and volume(s)

Name Exercise Price Options Grant Carnie CAD 0.375 211,111 Aggregated information N/A Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ian Langley Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Grant of Options Price(s) and volume(s)

Name Exercise Price Options Ian Langley CAD 0.375 100,000 Aggregated information N/A Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Gage Jull Reason for the notification Position/status Director, Executive Chairman Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Stock Options

(ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Cashless exercise of options Price(s) and volume(s)





Options Exercise Price 900,000 CAD 0.05 Aggregated information 900,000 at an exercise price of CAD 0.05 Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Joe McFarlane Reason for the notification Position/status CFO Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Stock Options

(ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Cashless exercise of options Price(s) and volume(s)

Options Exercise Price 900,000 CAD 0.05 Aggregated information 900,000 at an exercise price of CAD 0.05 Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ravi Sharma Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Stock Options

(ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Cashless exercise of options Price(s) and volume(s)

Options Exercise Price 83,334 CAD 0.26 Aggregated information 83,334 at an average exercise price of CAD 0.26 Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Grant Carnie Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Stock Options

(ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Cashless exercise of options Price(s) and volume(s)



Options Exercise Price 333,334 CAD 0.26 Aggregated information 333,334 at an average exercise price of CAD 0.26 Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated Name Ian Langley Reason for the notification Position/status Director Initial notification / Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Name Arrow Exploration Corp. LEI 9845000FDF0856QD9031 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Stock Options

(ISN:CA04274P1053) Nature of the Transaction Cashless exercise of options Price(s) and volume(s)

Options Exercise Price 333,333 CAD 0.33 Aggregated information 333,333 at an average exercise price of CAD 0.33 Date of the transaction March 23, 2026 Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

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Source: Arrow Exploration Corp.