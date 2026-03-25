Arrow Announces Grant And PDMR Exercise Of Stock Options
|
|PDMR Options Granted
|Total options Held following Grant & Exercise
|Marshall Abbott
|1,292,408
|5,615,001
|Gage Jull
|400,000
|4,515,000
|Joe McFarlane
|400,000
|4,515,000
|Ravi Sharma
|127,778
|1,931,667
|Grant Carnie
|211,111
|966,666
|Ian Langley
|100,000
|966,667
|Total PDMR Options Granted
|2,531,297
|18,510,001
The Options granted above have a strike price of CAD 0.375, and vest in thirds on each of the first, second and third anniversaries of grant. The Options expire six months after vesting. Following these grants and the exercises outlined below, the Company has a total of 20,845,001 options issued under the Plan.
In line with previous awards, the Options being granted today are to compensate the recipient for previous awards that have recently lapsed or been exercised meaning that their total interest in shares under option remains approximately constant.
Stock Options Exercise
On March 23 2026 the Company accepted exercising notices from PDMR holders who elected to use a "cashless" exercise of options. Using this method, which is permissible under the terms of the Company's share option plan, as approved as a resolution by shareholders 24 September 2025, the Company pays the option holder the value of the option (volume weighted average trading price less strike price) from cash reserves. Accordingly, no new shares were issued for the option exercise.
A summary of the options exercised is as follows:
|
|Options Exercised
|Strike Price
| Volume Weighted
Average Trading Price
|Gage Jull
|900,000
|CAD 0.05
|CAD 0.408
|Joe McFarlane
|900,000
|CAD 0.05
|CAD 0.408
|Ravi Sharma
|83,334
|CAD 0.26
|CAD 0.408
|Grant Carnie
|333,334
|CAD 0.26
|CAD 0.408
|Ian Langley
|333,333
|CAD 0.33
|CAD 0.408
|Total
|2,550,001
|
|
For further Information, contact:
|Arrow Exploration
|
|Marshall Abbott, CEO
|+1 403 651 5995
|Joe McFarlane, CFO
|+1 403 818 1033
|
|
|Canaccord Genuity (Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker)
|
| Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor
James Asensio
George Grainger
|+44 (0)20 7523 8000
|Auctus Advisors (Joint Broker)
|
|Jonathan Wright
|+44 (0)7711 627449
|Rupert Holdsworth Hunt
|
|
|
|Hannam & Partners (Joint Broker)
|
|Leif Powis
|+44 20 7970 8500
|Samuel Merlin
|
|Camarco (Financial PR)
|
|Owen Roberts
|+44 (0)20 3781 8331
|Rebecca Waterworth
|
About Arrow Exploration Corp.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (operating in Colombia via a branches of its 100% owned subsidiary Arrow Exploration Switzerland GmbH) is a publicly traded company with a portfolio of premier Colombian oil assets that are underexploited, under-explored and offer high potential growth. The Company's business plan is to expand oil production from some of Colombia's most active basins, including the Llanos, Middle Magdalena Valley (MMV) and Putumayo Basin. The asset base is predominantly operated with high working interests, and the Brent-linked light oil pricing exposure combines with low royalties to yield attractive potential operating margins. Pursuant to certain private agreements entered between Arrow and its partner, Arrow is entitled to receive 50% of the production from the Tapir block and has the right to request approval to Ecopetrol S.A. for the assignment of 50% of all rights, interests and obligations under the Tapir Association Contract. Arrow is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and on TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "AXL".
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to Arrow that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Arrow which may constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that Arrow anticipates or expects may, could or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "continue", "expect", "opportunity", "plan", "potential" and "will" and similar expressions. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of Arrow, including without limitation, Arrow's evaluation of the impacts of global pandemics, the potential of Arrow's Colombian and/or Canadian assets (or any of them individually), the prices of oil and/or natural gas, and Arrow's business plan to expand oil and gas production and achieve attractive potential operating margins. Arrow believes the expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations, and assumptions will prove to be correct.
The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Marshall Abbott
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|CEO, Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
|Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Grant of Options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|Name
|Exercise Price
|Options
|Marshall Abbot
|CAD 0.375
|1,292,408
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Gage Jull
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
|Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Grant of Options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|Name
|Exercise Price
|Options
|Gage Jull
|CAD 0.375
|400,000
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Joe McFarlane
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|CFO
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
|Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Grant of Options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Name
|Exercise Price
|Options
|Joe McFarlane
|CAD 0.375
|400,000
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ravi Sharma
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
|Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Grant of Options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Name
|Exercise Price
|Options
|Ravi Sharma
|CAD 0.375
|127,778
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Grant Carnie
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
|Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Grant of Options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Name
|Exercise Price
|Options
|Grant Carnie
|CAD 0.375
|211,111
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Langley
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
|Options to subscribe for common shares of nil par value (ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Grant of Options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Name
|Exercise Price
|Options
|Ian Langley
|CAD 0.375
|100,000
|Aggregated information
|N/A
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Gage Jull
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director, Executive Chairman
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
| Stock Options
(ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Cashless exercise of options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|Options
|Exercise Price
|900,000
|CAD 0.05
|Aggregated information
|900,000 at an exercise price of CAD 0.05
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Joe McFarlane
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|CFO
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
| Stock Options
(ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Cashless exercise of options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Options
|Exercise Price
|900,000
|CAD 0.05
|Aggregated information
|900,000 at an exercise price of CAD 0.05
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ravi Sharma
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
| Stock Options
(ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Cashless exercise of options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Options
|Exercise Price
|83,334
|CAD 0.26
|Aggregated information
|83,334 at an average exercise price of CAD 0.26
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Grant Carnie
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
| Stock Options
(ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Cashless exercise of options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|Options
|Exercise Price
|333,334
|CAD 0.26
|Aggregated information
|333,334 at an average exercise price of CAD 0.26
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|Name
|Ian Langley
|Reason for the notification
|Position/status
|Director
|Initial notification / Amendment
|Initial notification
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|Name
|Arrow Exploration Corp.
|LEI
|9845000FDF0856QD9031
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument: (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conduct
|Description of the Financial instrument, type of instrument identification code
| Stock Options
(ISN:CA04274P1053)
|Nature of the Transaction
|Cashless exercise of options
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|Options
|Exercise Price
|333,333
|CAD 0.33
|Aggregated information
|333,333 at an average exercise price of CAD 0.33
|Date of the transaction
|March 23, 2026
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
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To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Arrow Exploration Corp.
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