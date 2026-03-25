Makenita To Commence Operations On The Sisson West Tungsten Project In New Brunswick
| Makenita Resources Inc.
Jason Gigliotti, President, CEO and Director
T: 604-609-6527
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Source: Makenita Resources Inc.
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