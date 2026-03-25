MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Prospect Markets Announces Uplisting to OTCQB Venture Market in the United States

March 25, 2026 3:01 AM EDT | Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have been uplisted to the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States and will trade on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol "MKTSF."

The OTCQB Venture Market is a U.S. trading platform operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. for developing and entrepreneurial companies that are current in their financial reporting and undergo annual verification and management certification requirements.

The Company believes the uplisting to OTCQB will enhance its visibility to U.S. investors and provide improved liquidity and transparency for its shareholders.

Board Changes

The Company also announces that Paul McKenzie has resigned from the Board of Directors, effective March 20, 2026. The Company thanks Mr. McKenzie for his contributions and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.

Equity Incentive Grants

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") under its stock option plan (the "Plan") to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options vest as to 50,000 on grant and 200,000 in two equal tranches of 100,000 each upon the 6 and 12 month anniversaries of grant. Of the Options granted, 225,000 were granted to officers and directors. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and have a term of three (3) years. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company has granted an aggregate of 2,250,000 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to certain directors, officers and advisors of the Company. The RSUs were granted pursuant to the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and are subject to the terms of the plan and applicable regulatory approvals.

Of the RSUs granted, a portion were granted to insiders of the Company. The grant of RSUs to insiders constitutes a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, as neither the fair market value of the RSUs granted to insiders nor the consideration paid exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Each vested RSU entitles the holder to receive, at the election of the Company, one common share of the Company or a cash payment equal to the market value of one common share of the Company on the vesting date, in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

The RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The grant of RSUs remains subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Prospect Markets:

Prospect Markets is a sports-focused prediction market and fan engagement platform. The company's platform enables fans to participate in transparent, real-time prediction markets across all sports, providing enriched, data-driven experiences that deepen engagement before, during, and after games. By crowdsourcing sentiment through market participation, Prospect Markets generates actionable insight into fan expectations and transforms passive sports viewership into active participation.

On behalf of the Company:

Johnny Chen

Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Web:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Company's uplisting to the OTCQB Venture Market and the Company's strategic plans and initiatives.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to: changes in market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business strategy; regulatory developments relating to prediction markets, gaming, and digital assets; competition from established and emerging platforms; market acceptance and user adoption; the availability of financing; technological risks including cybersecurity; and other risk factors described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

All forward-looking information in this press release is made as of the date hereof and is based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of management as of the date such statements are made.







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Source: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc.