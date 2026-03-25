Ships Must Get Authorisation From Iran To Transit Hormuz Strait

March 25, 2026 Latest Update: March 25, 2026 2:39 pm Less than a minute

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

TEHRAN, March 25 (NNN-Bernama-MNA) – Iran's chief commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, said the passage of any vessel through the Strait of Hormuz requires full coordination with the country's maritime authorities.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, he wrote:“Container ship SELEN was ordered to retreat after it failed to comply with legal protocols and lacked the necessary permit to pass through the Strait of Hormuz,” Mehr News Agency reported.

Tangsiri said all maritime traffic through the strategic waterway must now take place in coordination with Iran's naval authorities.

“The passage of any vessel through this waterway requires full coordination with Iran's maritime authorities,” he added.

- NNN-BERNAMA-MNA