Russian Forces Lose Another 1,220 Troops In Past 24 Hours

This is stated in a post by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army has also lost 11,806 (+6) tanks, 24,274 (+3) armored fighting vehicles, 38,746 (+51) artillery systems, MLRS – 1,696 (+0), air defense systems – 1,336 (+0), aircraft – 435 (+0), helicopters – 350 (+0), tactical-level UAVs – 196,351 (+2,459), cruise missiles – 4,491 (+23), ships/boats – 33 (+0), submarines – 2 (+0), vehicles and tankers – 85,151 (+196), specialized equipment – 4,098 (+0).

drone strike: 26 victims hospitalize

Data is being updated.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 10:00 p.m. on March 24, there had been 176 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders on the front lines, with the enemy most actively attempting to attack in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here