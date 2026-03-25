Iran Unleashes Ballistic Missiles On Southern Israel Amid Ongoing Conflict

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Amid the ongoing armed conflict in the Middle East, another Iranian missile strike on Israel has been reported, the statement of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, Trend reports.

The missiles are reportedly heading toward southern Israel, triggering alarm systems in major cities, including Beersheba and its surrounding areas.

Earlier, approximately thirty minutes prior, warnings were issued for Safed and its vicinity in relation to drones believed to have been launched from Lebanon.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran's Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran's third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region's energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.