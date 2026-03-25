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Eurasian Economic Commission Extends Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Truck Tires

Eurasian Economic Commission Extends Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Truck Tires


2026-03-25 03:03:48
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) has resolved to extend the anti-dumping duty on truck tires originating from China until November 13, 2026, Trend reports via EEC.

This measure was initially set to expire on June 29, 2026. However, following a request submitted to the EEC's Department for Internal Market Protection, a review investigation was recommenced on November 14, 2025.

In accordance with the regulatory framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the extension of existing anti-dumping measures is permitted during the course of such investigations, which must be concluded within 12 months of their initiation.

The anti-dumping duties on Chinese truck tires were first imposed under Decision No. 154 of the EEC Board, dated November 17, 2015. The applicable rates range from 14.79% to 35.35% of the customs value, depending on the manufacturer.

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