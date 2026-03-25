Eurasian Economic Commission Extends Anti-Dumping Duty On Chinese Truck Tires
This measure was initially set to expire on June 29, 2026. However, following a request submitted to the EEC's Department for Internal Market Protection, a review investigation was recommenced on November 14, 2025.
In accordance with the regulatory framework of the Eurasian Economic Union, the extension of existing anti-dumping measures is permitted during the course of such investigations, which must be concluded within 12 months of their initiation.
The anti-dumping duties on Chinese truck tires were first imposed under Decision No. 154 of the EEC Board, dated November 17, 2015. The applicable rates range from 14.79% to 35.35% of the customs value, depending on the manufacturer.
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