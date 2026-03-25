Azerbaijan Set To Transit New Batch Of Russian Wheat To Armenia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next batch of grain from Russia to Armenia will be transited via Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Five wagons of wheat weighing 350 tons will be sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kasik on March 25.

To date, more than 23,000 tons of grain, 1,000 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

On March 19 of this year, another grain shipment was carried out from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan. Consisting of 7 wagons and weighing 488 tons of grain, it was sent from Bilajari station to Boyuk Kasik station on March 19. Thus, so far, more than 23,000 tons of grain, as well as more than 700 tons of fertilizer, have been sent from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

Subsequent deliveries included both fuel and agricultural cargo. On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).