Aqaba Ports Receive 182 Vessels In March As Operations Remain Unaffected

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- Vessel traffic at Aqaba ports remained stable in March, with 182 ships arriving since the start of the month, underscoring the resilience of Jordan's maritime gateway amid ongoing regional tensions.Data from the Jordan Logistics Association showed that arrivals included 30 vessels at the container terminal, 19 at the industrial port, six at the phosphate port, and eight at the oil port. The liquefied petroleum gas terminal received five vessels, while Aqaba New Port handled 24 vessels and the Sheikh Sabah LNG terminal received two.Passenger and tourism activity also remained active, with 78 vessels arriving at the passenger terminal and 10 cruise ships docking at the cruise port.Chairman of the association, Nabil Al-Khatib, said port operations have not been affected by regional developments, noting that vessels scheduled for March arrived in line with their timelines.He added that a further 62 vessels are expected to arrive before the end of the month as scheduled, indicating that shipping flows through Aqaba continue to operate normally and without disruption.