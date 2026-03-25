UN Human Rights Council Convenes Emergency Session On Iranian Attacks On Jordan, Gulf

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 25 (Petra) -- The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to hold an emergency session on Wednesday to address the implications of recent Iranian attacks targeting Jordan and several Gulf states, as diplomatic efforts intensify to mobilize an international response.According to a statement issued by the council, a group of countries will present a draft resolution condemning what it described as Iranian military attacks on Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, which targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure and resulted in casualties.The session follows a formal request submitted last Thursday by Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to convene urgent discussions in Geneva, after a series of attacks reportedly struck civilian sites and energy infrastructure across the region.In a diplomatic memorandum, GCC states said the attacks, carried out using ballistic missiles and drones, raise serious concerns for international peace and security, given their direct implications for civilian safety and human rights.The memorandum described the attacks as unjustified, noting that Gulf countries had reiterated that their territories would not be used to launch operations against Iran, and called for immediate international action.The draft resolution is expected to condemn the attacks and call on Iran to halt targeting civilian infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, while also urging compensation for civilian and environmental damages.