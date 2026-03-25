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Iran Calls for Regional Security Alliance Excluding US, Israel
(MENAFN) Iran has urged countries in the Middle East to establish a collective security and military framework that excludes both the United States and Israel, according to reports.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters conveyed the message through a video addressed to Arab and Islamic nations, stating that the current geopolitical environment calls for a new regional approach to security cooperation.
“The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel,"
He characterized the ongoing confrontations involving Iran as part of what he described as a new phase of regional tensions, asserting that Iran is playing a central role in defending broader Islamic interests.
The statement also stressed the importance of regional self-reliance, arguing against dependence on external powers for security guarantees. Instead, it called for unity among regional states and a shared framework grounded in Islamic principles.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation,"
The appeal comes amid heightened hostilities that have intensified since late February, following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple retaliatory drone and missile operations targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries hosting US military installations, contributing to ongoing regional instability.
A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters conveyed the message through a video addressed to Arab and Islamic nations, stating that the current geopolitical environment calls for a new regional approach to security cooperation.
“The time has come to establish a security alliance without the presence of the United States and Israel,"
He characterized the ongoing confrontations involving Iran as part of what he described as a new phase of regional tensions, asserting that Iran is playing a central role in defending broader Islamic interests.
The statement also stressed the importance of regional self-reliance, arguing against dependence on external powers for security guarantees. Instead, it called for unity among regional states and a shared framework grounded in Islamic principles.
"We must unite to guarantee our security and move towards a collective security charter based on Islam and the Quran as a reference, core and solid foundation,"
The appeal comes amid heightened hostilities that have intensified since late February, following coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.
In response, Iran has carried out multiple retaliatory drone and missile operations targeting Israel as well as Gulf countries hosting US military installations, contributing to ongoing regional instability.
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