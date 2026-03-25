Qatar Property Market Expands As Sales Value Climbs By 29%

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's real estate market recorded strong growth in last year with total sales value rising by approximately 29 percent year-on-year, reflecting increased activity and investor confidence across several property segments.

According to Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat) data and based on figures from the Ministry of Justice, the total value of real estate transactions increased from around QR26.6bn in 2024 to approximately QR34.4bn in 2025.

The land and villa transactions continued to dominate the market, remaining the largest contributors to the total sales value.

The land sales reached nearly QR8.8bn in last year compared with about QR11.1bn in 2024. Villa transactions also remained significant, totaling approximately QR6.8bn in 2025, slightly lower than the QR8.8bn recorded the previous year.

Despite these slight declines, both categories maintained a substantial share of the overall market, underlining their continued importance to the country's real estate sector.

Other property types showed notable year-on-year growth, contributing to the overall rise in total market value.

The residential complexes experienced an increase in sales value, climbing from around QR2.5bn in 2024 to approximately QR3bn in last year. This growth reflects rising demand for integrated residential developments that offer modern amenities and community living environments.

Similarly, the“other” property category recorded a modest increase, reaching about QR1.3bn in 2025 compared with QR1.4bn the year before. Apartments and building transactions also remained active parts of the market. Apartment sales totaled roughly QR1.8bn in last year, while building transactions accounted for approximately QR2.9bn.

Overall, the figures indicate a resilient and expanding real estate market in Qatar. While land and villas continue to anchor the sector, growing interest in apartments, buildings, and residential complexes highlights a gradual diversification of property investments.

The strong growth in total sales value reflects ongoing development activity, sustained investor confidence, and the continued attractiveness of Qatar's property sector for both local and regional investors.

The real estate activities in Qatar continue to strengthen its role in the national economy with remarkable growth confirming the success of the economic diversification strategy.

Industry observers note that the strong growth in total sales value reflects ongoing development activity, sustained investor confidence, and the continued attractiveness of Qatar's property sector for both local and regional investors.

As the market evolves, analysts expect demand to remain steady across multiple property types, supporting further growth in the coming years.