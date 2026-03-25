UNHRC To Hold Urgent Debate On Iran's Attacks On GCC States, Jordan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Geneva: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) will hold an urgent debate today on Iran's military attacks against Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, which have targeted civilians and civilian infrastructure and resulted in casualties.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Council said that the urgent debate is being convened following an official request submitted by Bahrain on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Jordan on March 18. It added that the requesting states intend to present a draft resolution during the debate.

The move follows a series of attacks launched by Iran since February 28 using ballistic missiles and drones, targeting vital civilian facilities and energy infrastructure in several GCC countries and Jordan, causing civilian casualties and material damage.

The attacks have drawn widespread condemnation at both regional and international levels, amid warnings over their serious repercussions for global energy security and the safety of international navigation, as well as the threat they pose to regional stability and vital interests.