Moj Incorporates 'Lessons Learned' Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Justice announced the inclusion of a“Lessons Learned” programme from judicial rulings within the Case Management System, to develop the legal work system and enhancing the efficiency of government entities in managing litigation.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Ministry explained that these lessons are based on rulings and legal principles established by the Court of Cassation in cases where administrative bodies were a party. These rulings have been analyzed and distilled to extract key legal rules and judicial trends, enabling government entities to use them as a practical reference when handling similar cases.

It added that this approach helps government entities draw on relevant judicial precedents and build more precise and effective legal positions, which positively contributes to reducing legal risks and improving the efficiency of legal representation before various judicial bodies.

The Ministry affirmed that the inclusion of the“Lessons Learned” programme reflects an ongoing commitment to develop legal work tools and adopt a methodology based on institutional learning and the accumulation of expertise that supports knowledge-based legal decision-making and contributes to unifying legal practices across entities.