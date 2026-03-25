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Israeli Strikes in Southern Lebanon Leave Multiple Dead
(MENAFN) A new series of Israeli military strikes across southern Lebanon has resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries, with local media reporting continued escalation in the region, according to reports.
At least nine people were killed and 47 others wounded in the latest wave of attacks, which targeted several locations across southern Lebanon.
In the town of Habboush in Nabatieh, an Israeli raid reportedly killed three individuals and injured 18 others, as cited by the National News Agency referencing the Health Ministry. Another strike near the al-Alam roundabout in Tyre left 24 people wounded.
Additional incidents were reported elsewhere. An attack on the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp resulted in two deaths and four injuries, while a separate strike in Adloun in Sidon killed four people and injured one person.
Israeli forces have continued extensive air operations alongside ground activity in southern Lebanon, following cross-border hostilities initiated by Hezbollah earlier in March.
According to Lebanese authorities, the cumulative toll since the escalation began has exceeded 1,000 fatalities, with thousands more injured as a result of ongoing strikes.
The broader regional situation has deteriorated in parallel with wider conflict dynamics that intensified after a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran in late February. Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring countries including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, citing them as linked to US operations.
At least nine people were killed and 47 others wounded in the latest wave of attacks, which targeted several locations across southern Lebanon.
In the town of Habboush in Nabatieh, an Israeli raid reportedly killed three individuals and injured 18 others, as cited by the National News Agency referencing the Health Ministry. Another strike near the al-Alam roundabout in Tyre left 24 people wounded.
Additional incidents were reported elsewhere. An attack on the Mieh Mieh Palestinian refugee camp resulted in two deaths and four injuries, while a separate strike in Adloun in Sidon killed four people and injured one person.
Israeli forces have continued extensive air operations alongside ground activity in southern Lebanon, following cross-border hostilities initiated by Hezbollah earlier in March.
According to Lebanese authorities, the cumulative toll since the escalation began has exceeded 1,000 fatalities, with thousands more injured as a result of ongoing strikes.
The broader regional situation has deteriorated in parallel with wider conflict dynamics that intensified after a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran in late February. Since then, Iran has launched retaliatory drone and missile attacks targeting Israel, as well as neighboring countries including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states hosting US military assets, citing them as linked to US operations.
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