Diversified Files Definitive Proxy Materials

Annual Meeting

The Company's 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (“Annual Meeting”) will be a virtual meeting held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on May 6, 2026. Details on how to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement.

The Company has elected to utilize the SEC rules that allow us to provide shareholders access to our proxy materials over the internet. Beginning on March 24, 2026, we mailed to our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the“Notice of Internet Availability”) containing instructions regarding how to access the Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement online. The Notice of Internet Availability also contains instructions regarding how shareholders can elect to receive these proxy materials in printed form by mail or electronically by email.

Copies of the Notice of Internet Availability and Proxy Statement have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

For further information, please contact: