Faster Diagnosis, Earlier Treatment: Tanzania Advances The Fight Against Tuberculosis (TB)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania, March 25, 2026/APO Group/ --

In Kigoma Region, a quiet but important change is transforming the fight against tuberculosis (TB). People who are suspected to have TB are now getting accurate results within hours instead of days. This means they can start treatment much earlier, recover faster, and reduce the risk of spreading the disease to others.

This progress is largely due to increased access to WHO-recommended molecular rapid diagnostic tools, including GeneXpert 10-color machines. These technologies are helping to strengthen TB and HIV services where it matters most at the frontline. It shows what can happen when countries invest in better diagnostic systems and make sure communities can access them.

Across the WHO African Region, TB remains one of the deadliest infectious diseases. Every 83 seconds, someone loses their life to TB. In 2024 alone, the disease caused about 378,000 deaths and 2.7 million infections accounting for a significant share of the global burden.

Tanzania is among the high TB burden countries, with an estimated 118,000 people infected and 23,500 deaths in 2024. Despite this, the country is making real progress. Between 2015 and 2024, TB deaths dropped by 75%, a major achievement that reflects years of focused effort.

These gains come from continued investment in the health system expanding diagnostic services, improving treatment, and reaching more people. In places like Kigoma, these efforts are already making a visible difference.

“We are grateful for the strong partnership between the Government of Tanzania, through the Ministry of Health, and WHO,” said Dr Joseph Emmanuel Nangawe, Medical Officer in Charge at Maweni Regional Referral Hospital.“With these advanced machines, we are expanding services to more facilities so people can be tested quickly and start treatment without delay.”

The benefits are clear: quicker and more accurate diagnosis, better detection of drug-resistant TB, and earlier treatment. For health workers, it makes decision-making easier. For patients, it brings hope-and a quicker path to getting better.

But ending TB is not just about hospitals and machines. It also depends on communities. Across Tanzania, community health workers, civil society groups, and TB survivors are helping to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and encourage people to seek care early and complete their treatment.

One TB survivor, Tausi Muhohoro put it simply:

“Tuberculosis can be treated, and people can fully recover. If you know someone who has been coughing for more than a week or shows signs of TB, please support them and help them get checked at the nearest health facility.”

Reaching a TB-free future will take continued effort. Governments need to keep investing in health systems. Partners and donors must help close funding gaps. And communities must stay involved driving awareness and supporting those affected.

From laboratories in Kigoma to communities across the country, Tanzania is showing that progress is possible. With strong leadership, sustained investment, and community involvement, ending TB is no longer out of reach it is achievable.

As WHO Regional Director for Africa, Prof. Mohamed Janabi, reminds us:

“Yes, we can end TB: led by countries, powered by people.”

Building on this momentum, WHO Country Representative to Tanzania, Dr Alex Gasasira, highlighted new efforts being introduced this year to improve TB diagnosis and access to care.

“WHO is introducing new recommendations to help close gaps in TB diagnosis, including easier testing methods like tongue swabs and more affordable, portable diagnostic tools that can reach people in remote areas,” he said.

WHO will continue to support the Ministry of Health to roll out these innovations and strengthen Tanzania's response to TB.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization - United Republic of Tanzania.