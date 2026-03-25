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Report Reveals Delivers 15-Point Proposal to Iran to End War
(MENAFN) The United States has reportedly conveyed a comprehensive 15-point proposal to Iran aimed at de-escalating and ultimately resolving the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to reports.
The plan, as described in reports citing officials familiar with the matter, was delivered through Pakistan and includes measures addressing Iran’s nuclear activities, ballistic missile program, and maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.
Details remain uncertain regarding whether Iran will agree to the proposal, and whether Israel would support such an initiative, as hostilities continue into their fourth week with ongoing exchanges of strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran.
Pakistan has reportedly played a mediating role in facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. Its army leadership has been identified as a key intermediary, and officials indicate that Islamabad has expressed willingness to host negotiations if both sides consent.
In parallel developments, a temporary pause in strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure was announced by the US president, who described recent discussions with Tehran as productive.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, stated that they have received indirect messages through friendly nations conveying a US interest in negotiations, while maintaining that no direct talks with Washington have taken place.
The broader conflict escalated following coordinated US and Israeli air operations launched in late February. Since then, the violence has resulted in significant casualties and continued exchanges of attacks.
Iran has responded with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring countries including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military assets, contributing to damage to infrastructure, civilian casualties, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The plan, as described in reports citing officials familiar with the matter, was delivered through Pakistan and includes measures addressing Iran’s nuclear activities, ballistic missile program, and maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz.
Details remain uncertain regarding whether Iran will agree to the proposal, and whether Israel would support such an initiative, as hostilities continue into their fourth week with ongoing exchanges of strikes between the US, Israel, and Iran.
Pakistan has reportedly played a mediating role in facilitating communication between Washington and Tehran. Its army leadership has been identified as a key intermediary, and officials indicate that Islamabad has expressed willingness to host negotiations if both sides consent.
In parallel developments, a temporary pause in strikes on Iranian energy infrastructure was announced by the US president, who described recent discussions with Tehran as productive.
Iranian officials, meanwhile, stated that they have received indirect messages through friendly nations conveying a US interest in negotiations, while maintaining that no direct talks with Washington have taken place.
The broader conflict escalated following coordinated US and Israeli air operations launched in late February. Since then, the violence has resulted in significant casualties and continued exchanges of attacks.
Iran has responded with repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as neighboring countries including Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf states that host US military assets, contributing to damage to infrastructure, civilian casualties, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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