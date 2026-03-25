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UK's Royal Navy Prepares to Head Coalition Mission in Strait of Hormuz
(MENAFN) The United Kingdom is reportedly preparing for a leading role in multinational operations aimed at reopening the Strait of Hormuz, as stated by reports.
UK defense officials are reportedly considering deploying either a Royal Navy vessel or a leased commercial ship to act as a “mothership” for autonomous, uncrewed systems designed to detect and neutralize naval mines in the strategic waterway.
The initiative would be part of a broader coalition effort involving allies such as the US and France, aimed at ensuring safe passage for commercial shipping through one of the world’s most critical maritime routes.
Officials indicated that the operation could proceed in multiple phases. The first stage would focus on mine-hunting using advanced autonomous systems launched from the mothership.
A second phase might involve deploying uncrewed surface vessels alongside the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers—or relying solely on the destroyers—to protect tankers navigating the strait.
An official stated, “We have world leading capabilities in terms of autonomous mine hunting, as well as fantastic destroyer capability with our Type 45s, and also the development of hybrid navy concept, which provides us with opportunities to avoid putting people into harm’s way to help secure the strait.”
UK defense authorities also noted that while naval mines are believed to have been deployed in the waterway, there remains “a clear path,” as ships from India, Pakistan, and China continue to transit the strait.
UK defense officials are reportedly considering deploying either a Royal Navy vessel or a leased commercial ship to act as a “mothership” for autonomous, uncrewed systems designed to detect and neutralize naval mines in the strategic waterway.
The initiative would be part of a broader coalition effort involving allies such as the US and France, aimed at ensuring safe passage for commercial shipping through one of the world’s most critical maritime routes.
Officials indicated that the operation could proceed in multiple phases. The first stage would focus on mine-hunting using advanced autonomous systems launched from the mothership.
A second phase might involve deploying uncrewed surface vessels alongside the Royal Navy’s Type 45 destroyers—or relying solely on the destroyers—to protect tankers navigating the strait.
An official stated, “We have world leading capabilities in terms of autonomous mine hunting, as well as fantastic destroyer capability with our Type 45s, and also the development of hybrid navy concept, which provides us with opportunities to avoid putting people into harm’s way to help secure the strait.”
UK defense authorities also noted that while naval mines are believed to have been deployed in the waterway, there remains “a clear path,” as ships from India, Pakistan, and China continue to transit the strait.
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