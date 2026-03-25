403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Rubio Set for G7 Talks in France
(MENAFN) Secretary of State Marco Rubio is set to depart for France this Friday to attend a G7 foreign ministers summit, the State Department confirmed Tuesday — a high-stakes diplomatic mission unfolding against the backdrop of a rapidly escalating Middle East conflict.
"The Secretary will meet with foreign ministers from partner nations to discuss shared security concerns and opportunities for cooperation," the State Department said in an official statement, identifying the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East as the summit's primary agenda items.
Rubio's Paris trip arrives at a critical inflection point. US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which began February 28, have left more than 1,300 people dead — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — triggering a cycle of retaliatory Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel and Gulf states where American forces are stationed.
The regional fallout has extended well beyond the battlefield. The Strait of Hormuz has faced significant disruption since early March, choking off roughly 20 million barrels of daily oil flow and sending global energy prices climbing sharply.
On Monday, President Donald Trump announced a pause on US strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, pointing to what he described as "very good and productive" negotiations with Tehran — a claim Iranian officials flatly rejected, denying that any such talks had taken place.
The G7 meeting is expected to serve as a crucial forum for coordinating a unified Western response to the widening crisis.
"The Secretary will meet with foreign ministers from partner nations to discuss shared security concerns and opportunities for cooperation," the State Department said in an official statement, identifying the Russia-Ukraine war and the Middle East as the summit's primary agenda items.
Rubio's Paris trip arrives at a critical inflection point. US and Israeli strikes on Iran, which began February 28, have left more than 1,300 people dead — among them then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei — triggering a cycle of retaliatory Iranian drone and missile attacks against Israel and Gulf states where American forces are stationed.
The regional fallout has extended well beyond the battlefield. The Strait of Hormuz has faced significant disruption since early March, choking off roughly 20 million barrels of daily oil flow and sending global energy prices climbing sharply.
On Monday, President Donald Trump announced a pause on US strikes targeting Iranian energy infrastructure, pointing to what he described as "very good and productive" negotiations with Tehran — a claim Iranian officials flatly rejected, denying that any such talks had taken place.
The G7 meeting is expected to serve as a crucial forum for coordinating a unified Western response to the widening crisis.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment