403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Committee Approves Draft Law Allowing Death Penalty for Palestinian Hostages
(MENAFN) A committee in Israel’s parliament has moved forward with a draft bill that would introduce the death penalty for Palestinian hostages, according to reports.
The National Security Committee approved the proposed legislation late Tuesday, marking an important step toward its potential adoption. The bill is now expected to be brought before the Knesset’s general assembly for further readings, which represent the final stages before it could become law.
According to public broadcasting reports, the committee introduced several amendments to the draft following its initial approval. Under the proposal, executions would be carried out by hanging.
The draft outlines strict conditions for those sentenced to death, including placement in a designated detention facility where visits would be prohibited except for authorized personnel. Legal consultations would be limited to video communication only.
The bill also sets a timeline requiring that executions be carried out within 90 days of sentencing. In addition, it allows for the death penalty to be imposed without a formal request from the prosecution, and decisions would not require unanimity, instead being determined by a simple majority.
Military courts handling cases involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would also be authorized to issue death sentences. In such cases, the defense minister would be permitted to provide input to the judicial panel.
The draft further stipulates that individuals sentenced under this framework would not have access to pardon or appeal processes, while those tried within Israel could potentially have a death sentence reduced to life imprisonment.
The proposal has drawn political support from far-right figures within the Israeli government, with the National Security Minister describing the development as a significant milestone.
The National Security Committee approved the proposed legislation late Tuesday, marking an important step toward its potential adoption. The bill is now expected to be brought before the Knesset’s general assembly for further readings, which represent the final stages before it could become law.
According to public broadcasting reports, the committee introduced several amendments to the draft following its initial approval. Under the proposal, executions would be carried out by hanging.
The draft outlines strict conditions for those sentenced to death, including placement in a designated detention facility where visits would be prohibited except for authorized personnel. Legal consultations would be limited to video communication only.
The bill also sets a timeline requiring that executions be carried out within 90 days of sentencing. In addition, it allows for the death penalty to be imposed without a formal request from the prosecution, and decisions would not require unanimity, instead being determined by a simple majority.
Military courts handling cases involving Palestinians in the occupied West Bank would also be authorized to issue death sentences. In such cases, the defense minister would be permitted to provide input to the judicial panel.
The draft further stipulates that individuals sentenced under this framework would not have access to pardon or appeal processes, while those tried within Israel could potentially have a death sentence reduced to life imprisonment.
The proposal has drawn political support from far-right figures within the Israeli government, with the National Security Minister describing the development as a significant milestone.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment