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Israel Replicates Gaza Water Attack Strategy in Lebanon— Oxfam
(MENAFN) Israel appears to be applying the same military approach it used in Gaza to parts of Lebanon, focusing on attacks against water infrastructure, according to a report by Oxfam on Tuesday.
The charity’s analysis found that Israeli forces have damaged water and sanitation facilities, including areas that were recently repaired after destruction in previous conflicts.
Oxfam emphasized that the Geneva Conventions prohibit attacks on water installations and other resources essential for civilian survival, noting that “any intentional deprivation of water or obstruction of aid may constitute a war crime.”
During the first four days of the recent escalation, Israeli strikes reportedly damaged at least seven critical water sources—such as reservoirs, pipelines, and pumping stations—affecting nearly 7,000 residents in Lebanon’s Bekaa region.
“Long-term impacts will also be devastating for communities if they don’t have clean water when they are able to return home,” the report warned.
Oxfam also highlighted that civilian infrastructure destruction has extended beyond water facilities, with electricity networks and bridges also targeted, cutting off essential services for towns and villages.
Bachir Ayoub, Oxfam Lebanon’s country director, said, “It’s clear that the Israeli Forces are repeating the same pattern in Lebanon as they did in Gaza. The impunity Israel enjoyed in Gaza as it committed water war crimes is again on full display.”
He added, “The world has shown Israel can do what it wants, whenever it wants, without repercussion and again it is civilians who are paying the ultimate price for this inaction.”
The charity’s analysis found that Israeli forces have damaged water and sanitation facilities, including areas that were recently repaired after destruction in previous conflicts.
Oxfam emphasized that the Geneva Conventions prohibit attacks on water installations and other resources essential for civilian survival, noting that “any intentional deprivation of water or obstruction of aid may constitute a war crime.”
During the first four days of the recent escalation, Israeli strikes reportedly damaged at least seven critical water sources—such as reservoirs, pipelines, and pumping stations—affecting nearly 7,000 residents in Lebanon’s Bekaa region.
“Long-term impacts will also be devastating for communities if they don’t have clean water when they are able to return home,” the report warned.
Oxfam also highlighted that civilian infrastructure destruction has extended beyond water facilities, with electricity networks and bridges also targeted, cutting off essential services for towns and villages.
Bachir Ayoub, Oxfam Lebanon’s country director, said, “It’s clear that the Israeli Forces are repeating the same pattern in Lebanon as they did in Gaza. The impunity Israel enjoyed in Gaza as it committed water war crimes is again on full display.”
He added, “The world has shown Israel can do what it wants, whenever it wants, without repercussion and again it is civilians who are paying the ultimate price for this inaction.”
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