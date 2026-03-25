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Iran Prefers Vice President Vance for Negotiations with US
(MENAFN) Iran has indicated to the US administration that it would prefer to engage in negotiations with Vice President JD Vance rather than other senior officials, as stated by reports.
According to sources, Iranian representatives communicated via back channels that they are reluctant to resume talks with special envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, citing a “deficit of trust” following prior negotiations that preceded the US-Israeli military campaign.
The sources noted that Vance is perceived as more sympathetic to ending the conflict, with one describing a sense that he would be focused on “wrapping up the conflict.”
“Who the administration decides to send, the Iranians will have to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a preference,” one source reportedly said.
Reports indicate that a potential meeting in Islamabad later this week is still under consideration, though some sources expressed skepticism about whether it will take place.
Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that the US is “in negotiations right now” with Iran, noting that Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner are all involved in the diplomatic efforts.
The US has reportedly presented Iran with a 15-point plan to end the war, delivered through Pakistan, outlining measures related to Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian officials have said they received messages from certain “friendly countries” conveying a US request for negotiations, while denying any direct talks with Washington.
Since Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
According to sources, Iranian representatives communicated via back channels that they are reluctant to resume talks with special envoy Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner, citing a “deficit of trust” following prior negotiations that preceded the US-Israeli military campaign.
The sources noted that Vance is perceived as more sympathetic to ending the conflict, with one describing a sense that he would be focused on “wrapping up the conflict.”
“Who the administration decides to send, the Iranians will have to deal with, but it doesn’t mean they don’t have a preference,” one source reportedly said.
Reports indicate that a potential meeting in Islamabad later this week is still under consideration, though some sources expressed skepticism about whether it will take place.
Earlier Tuesday, President Donald Trump confirmed that the US is “in negotiations right now” with Iran, noting that Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Witkoff, and Kushner are all involved in the diplomatic efforts.
The US has reportedly presented Iran with a 15-point plan to end the war, delivered through Pakistan, outlining measures related to Tehran’s nuclear and ballistic missile programs as well as maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iranian officials have said they received messages from certain “friendly countries” conveying a US request for negotiations, while denying any direct talks with Washington.
Since Feb. 28, US and Israeli forces have carried out airstrikes on Iran, resulting in over 1,340 deaths. In retaliation, Iran has launched repeated drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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