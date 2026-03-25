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US Holds Talks with Denmark to Expand Military Presence in Greenland
(MENAFN) The United States is reportedly in talks with Denmark to gain access to three new defense areas in Greenland, as stated by reports.
Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command, told a Senate hearing on March 19 that Washington aims to expand its military presence beyond Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base in northern Greenland.
According to reports, Guillot described the discussions as taking place within the framework of the 1951 defense agreement between the two countries, calling it “very advantageous” for US operations in the region. He noted that Denmark and Greenland have been “very cooperative,” with all US requests so far accommodated.
Observers suggest that this development may indicate a softening of long-standing diplomatic tensions over Greenland, at least in matters of defense and security, as both parties pursue a pragmatic approach.
The exact sites under consideration were not disclosed, though analysts speculate potential locations could include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and areas near Pituffik, all of which feature strategic infrastructure such as airfields or deep-water ports dating back to the Cold War-era US military presence.
Gregory Guillot, commander of US Northern Command, told a Senate hearing on March 19 that Washington aims to expand its military presence beyond Pituffik Space Base, formerly Thule Air Base in northern Greenland.
According to reports, Guillot described the discussions as taking place within the framework of the 1951 defense agreement between the two countries, calling it “very advantageous” for US operations in the region. He noted that Denmark and Greenland have been “very cooperative,” with all US requests so far accommodated.
Observers suggest that this development may indicate a softening of long-standing diplomatic tensions over Greenland, at least in matters of defense and security, as both parties pursue a pragmatic approach.
The exact sites under consideration were not disclosed, though analysts speculate potential locations could include Narsarsuaq in the south, Kangerlussuaq in the southwest, and areas near Pituffik, all of which feature strategic infrastructure such as airfields or deep-water ports dating back to the Cold War-era US military presence.
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