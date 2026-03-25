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S. Korea Protests Japan's Territorial Claims to Disputed Dokdo Islets
(MENAFN) South Korea formally lodged a diplomatic complaint against Japan on Tuesday after Tokyo moved to reaffirm its territorial claims over a set of contested islets lying between the two nations, local media reported — reigniting one of Asia's most enduring bilateral disputes.
The islets at the center of the row are known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan.
Seoul's Foreign Ministry took swift action, summoning Hirotaka Matsuo, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to register an official protest after Tokyo greenlit a new set of high school textbooks that explicitly restate Japan's sovereignty claims over Dokdo, a South Korean news agency reported.
South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il left little ambiguity in the government's position. "We strongly protest the approval of high school textbooks that distort historical facts and call for their immediate correction," he said in a separate statement.
The diplomatic rebuke followed an announcement by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, which published its finalized list of social studies textbooks cleared for high school use beginning next year. The vast majority of the approved materials characterize Dokdo — referred to throughout as Takeshima — as sovereign Japanese territory.
The dispute over Dokdo carries deep historical weight for both nations, with Japan consistently pressing its claim through official policy documents, public declarations, and state-sanctioned educational materials. South Korea, for its part, maintains an active police presence on the islets — a physical assertion of control that Seoul has upheld for decades, and one it shows no signs of relinquishing.
The islets at the center of the row are known as Dokdo in South Korea and Takeshima in Japan.
Seoul's Foreign Ministry took swift action, summoning Hirotaka Matsuo, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, to register an official protest after Tokyo greenlit a new set of high school textbooks that explicitly restate Japan's sovereignty claims over Dokdo, a South Korean news agency reported.
South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Park Il left little ambiguity in the government's position. "We strongly protest the approval of high school textbooks that distort historical facts and call for their immediate correction," he said in a separate statement.
The diplomatic rebuke followed an announcement by Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, which published its finalized list of social studies textbooks cleared for high school use beginning next year. The vast majority of the approved materials characterize Dokdo — referred to throughout as Takeshima — as sovereign Japanese territory.
The dispute over Dokdo carries deep historical weight for both nations, with Japan consistently pressing its claim through official policy documents, public declarations, and state-sanctioned educational materials. South Korea, for its part, maintains an active police presence on the islets — a physical assertion of control that Seoul has upheld for decades, and one it shows no signs of relinquishing.
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