Poonam Dhillon Misses Late Rishi Kapoor, Aadesh Srivastava, Rajiv Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood veteran actress Poonam Dhillon, on Wednesday, shared a heartfelt throwback as she remembered late composer Aadesh Srivastava along with actors Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor, further saying that she misses her friends who are no longer around.

“Memories of my Dear Friend Aadesh's birthday. Miss you my friends Aadesh, Chintu ji & Chimpu,” she wrote.

The picture shared by Poonam on her social media account, appears to be from late Aadesh Srivastava's birthday celebration, with many prominent Bollywood personalities gathered around him.

Among those seen in the picture are Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, and other industry members.

Poonam's note comes as a tribute to three beloved figures, Aadesh Srivastava, fondly remembered for his musical contributions, Rishi Kapoor, affectionately called“Chintu ji”, and Rajiv Kapoor, known as“Chimpu.”

For the uninitiated, all the three of them have passed away, leaving behind a lasting legacy in Indian cinema.

Aadesh Srivastava passed away in 2015 after battling cancer. Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in 2020 following a prolonged fight with leukemia. Rajiv Kapoor passed away in 2021 due to a cardiac arrest.

Talking about Poonam Dhillon, the actress who has been a part of the film industry for decades, shared a close association with Rishi Kapoor, having starred opposite him in popular films such as Yeh Vaada Raha and Karz.

Their on-screen pairing was loved by audiences.

–IANS

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