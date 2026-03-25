Nagaland Woman Found Hanging In Chikkamagaluru Harassment Allegations Surface

MENAFN - IANS) Chikkamagaluru (Karnataka), March 25 (IANS) A young woman from Nagaland was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka, on Wednesday.

Her body was discovered hanging at her residence in Aravindnagar, Chikkamagaluru city.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Linsula. According to police, she was working at a resort. Preliminary investigations revealed that she had spoken to a person identified as Kivishe Kinimi for about half an hour prior to the incident. It has also come to light that she had mentioned the names Rajesh and Tejas in her diary.

Lashila Inchugar, connected to Linsula, has filed a complaint at the Basavanahalli police station against Rajesh and Tejas, alleging that they had been harassing her. Police have visited the spot and initiated further investigation.

Meanwhile, police sources confirmed that Linsula had mentioned in her diary that two youths, Rajesh and Tejas, were harassing her. She wrote that the two had begun subjecting her to physical and mental harassment under the pretext of love and a relationship.

Linsula had also noted this in her diary. She bore several responsibilities, including managing her family, taking care of her parents, and looking after their health. Despite facing harassment, she continued working while enduring it, police said.

The diary has been taken into police custody, and her family in Nagaland has been informed. More details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

On, November 26, 2024, an incident of a 19-year-old woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi being stabbed to death in a Bengaluru hotel had come to light. The decomposed body of Maya Gogoi was found in service apartment that she booked with her boyfriend Aarav Harni. The investigations revealed that the accused boy friend had stayed with Maya Gogoi's dead body for a day.

As per the police, Harni stabbed Gogoi to death with a knife that he allegedly brought with him and stayed with the body for an entire day before walking out of the rented apartment in the Indiranagar area. Photos showed blood on a blanket and pillows in the room. A yellow nylon rope, that Harni allegedly ordered from a quick commerce site, is also seen on the floor.

During the investigation, the police found out that he had ordered a two-meter nylon rope from the quick commerce site Zepto.