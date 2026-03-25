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Food waste is a major problem for modern households. We buy fresh ingredients with the best intentions, but our schedules get busy and the food spoils in the refrigerator. Throwing away edible food destroys your grocery budget. The deep freezer is your absolute best defense against this financial drain. Most shoppers use their freezers strictly for ice cream and boxed pizzas. They do not realize that the harsh cold can preserve a wide variety of delicate ingredients. You can stretch your grocery dollars significantly by utilizing your freezer space. Here are 8 foods that freeze better than most shoppers realize.

1. Shredded Hard Cheeses

A block of cheddar or mozzarella eventually grows mold in the dairy drawer. If you catch a great sale on block cheese, you can shred it yourself and freeze it immediately. Toss the shreds with a tiny pinch of cornstarch to prevent clumping, then seal them in a plastic bag. Frozen shredded cheese performs perfectly when melted over hot pizzas, baked potatoes, or heavy casseroles. You will never know it was frozen.

2. Standard Sticks of Butter

Butter is expensive, but supermarkets frequently offer deep discounts during the winter baking holidays. You should buy 5 or 6 boxes during these promotional events. Butter has a high fat content, which means it freezes beautifully. Keep the sticks in their original cardboard packaging and place them in the back of the freezer. When you need a new stick for cooking, let it thaw in the refrigerator overnight.

3. Fresh Bakery Bread

A beautiful loaf of bakery sourdough turns rock hard on the counter in just 3 days. Do not let it go to waste. Slice the entire fresh loaf as soon as you bring it home. Place a small piece of parchment paper between the slices so they do not stick together, and freeze the loaf in an airtight bag. You can pull out a single slice and drop it directly into your toaster for a perfect morning breakfast.

4. Diced Raw Onions

Chopping an onion for a quick weeknight dinner is tedious. You can save time and money by prepping them in bulk. Buy a heavy bag of cheap yellow onions. Dice all of them on a Sunday afternoon. Spread the diced onions flat on a baking sheet and freeze them solid. Once frozen, transfer them to a large freezer bag. You can grab a handful of frozen onions and toss them directly into a hot skillet for soups and stir-fries.

5. Canned Tomato Paste

Many recipes call for just 1 tablespoon of tomato paste. You open the tiny can, use a spoonful, and the rest turns moldy in the fridge 2 weeks later. Stop throwing it away. Scrape the remaining tomato paste onto a piece of wax paper in small, 1-tablespoon mounds. Freeze the mounds solid. Store the frozen flavor bombs in a plastic container. Drop one directly into your next pot of chili.

6. Fresh Herbs in Olive Oil

Fresh basil and rosemary wilt incredibly fast. To preserve their flavor, finely chop the fresh herbs and pack them into the compartments of a standard ice cube tray. Pour cheap olive oil over the herbs until the compartments are full, and freeze the tray. The oil protects the delicate leaves from freezer burn. You can drop a frozen herb cube right into a hot pan to start a flavorful pasta sauce.

7. Whole Milk

If your family is traveling for the weekend and you have a half-gallon of milk left, do not pour it down the sink. Milk freezes very well. Because liquids expand when they freeze, you must pour a little bit out of the plastic jug first to prevent it from bursting. When you return home, let the jug thaw slowly in the refrigerator. The milk might separate slightly, so shake the jug vigorously before pouring.

8. Cooked White Rice

Cooking a small batch of rice every night takes 20 minutes. You can cook a massive pot of cheap white rice on the weekend and freeze the leftovers. Spread the cooked rice flat on a baking sheet to cool completely. Pack the cold rice into individual serving bags and freeze. To reheat, place the frozen block of rice in the microwave with a tiny splash of water. It steams perfectly and saves you on prep time.

Freezer Strategy Success

Your freezer is a financial vault. Every time you freeze an ingredient instead of throwing it in the garbage, you keep cash in your pocket. Stop letting your fresh produce and dairy expire. Take 10 minutes to dice, portion, and pack your lingering ingredients into airtight bags. A well-stocked freezer acts as a permanent safety net when your weekly grocery budget runs dry.

What are some of your personal freezer hacks? Is there anything that won't freeze well? Share your thoughts in the comments.

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