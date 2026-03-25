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Aedifica NV/SA: 2025 Annual Report


2026-03-25 02:31:19
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Download Aedifica's 2025 Annual Report in English, French or Dutch by clicking on the links below.

Attachments

  • Annual Report (EN)
  • Rapport Annuel (FR)
  • Jaarverslag (NL)

MENAFN25032026004107003653ID1110903534



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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