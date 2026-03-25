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Aedifica NV/SA: 2025 Annual Report
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Download Aedifica's 2025 Annual Report in English, French or Dutch by clicking on the links below.
Attachments
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Annual Report (EN)
Rapport Annuel (FR)
Jaarverslag (NL)
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